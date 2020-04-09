12:58
Ten people infected with coronavirus are in serious condition in Kyrgyzstan

Ten patients with coronavirus are in serious condition. Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Madamin Karataev told at a briefing.

According to him, the total number of cases is 280. At least 147 people of them are women and 133 — men. As for the newly confirmed coronavirus cases, these are three women and seven men.

«There are 30 patients under 15 years old, 2 of them are under 12 months old. At least 11 patients are from 16 to 19 years old, 71 — from 20 to 35 years old, 101 — from 35 to 55 years old, 67 people — are over 56 years old. At least 246 patients are in hospitals. Ten people are in serious condition, five of them are in intensive care units,» Madamin Karataev told.

There are 280 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan, 34 of them are doctors. Four people have died. At least 35 people have recovered.
