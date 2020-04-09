11:28
Number of infected with coronavirus grows by almost 55,000 people

Over the past day, the number of people infected with novel coronavirus has increased by 54,670. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

Up to date, 1,484,811 people are infected with coronavirus globally. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (431,838), Spain (148,220), Italy (139,422), Germany (113,296), France (113,982) and Iran (64,586).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 184 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 320,000 people. During the day, the figure grew by 28,746 people.

At least 88,538 people died from the virus (growth by 6,419 people per day), including 17,669 people — in Italy, 14,792 — in Spain and 10,869 — in France.

At least 280 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Kyrgyzstan, 727 cases — in Kazakhstan, 545 — in Uzbekistan. All these states have closed their borders to prevent spread of the virus.

The World Health Organization has announced the global outbreak of coronavirus a pandemic.

  • The new type of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was discovered in late December in the Chinese Wuhan city. The source of infection were animals that were sold on the local market.
link: https://24.kg/english/149604/
views: 106
