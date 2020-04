In case of death of a doctor from coronavirus, his or her family will be paid compensation in the amount of 1 million soms. The First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov told at a press conference.

According to him, doctors and medical workers who have contracted coronavirus while performing professional duties during state of emergency will be paid 200,000 soms.

As of today, 32 medical workers have contracted coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan, 4 of them — in Bishkek, 20 — in Osh region, 7 — in Jalal-Abad, 1 — in Batken.