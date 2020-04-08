4,769 people returned to Kyrgyzstan by charter flights since March 20

At least 4,769 people have been returned to Kyrgyzstan by charter flights since March 20. The First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov told at a briefing.

According to him, work is underway to organize charter flights for other citizens of Kyrgyzstan who are abroad.

«All international flights have been suspended. Many countries ask their citizens abroad to stay in place until the end of the active period of spread of the virus. We would also like to say it to our citizens, but if there are people who want to return, we will not leave them. We know that there are our citizens in Russia, Dubai and Turkey, who would like to return to their homeland,» Kubatbek Boronov said.