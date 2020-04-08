18:42
USD 84.87
EUR 91.60
RUB 1.11
English

Staff of Department of Osh Children's Hospital gets COVID-19 from one doctor

Doctor who was infected by his neighbor spread the virus at the Infectious Diseases Department of the Osh City Children’s Hospital. The First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov told at a briefing.

According to him, the Infectious Diseases Department of the Children’s City Hospital will be opened in two days.

«The doctor working in this hospital visited house of a neighbor, who returned from Umrah. The virus started spreading, but not all employees of the department got infected,» Kubatbek Boronov said.
link: https://24.kg/english/149563/
views: 88
Print
Related
Criminal case opened against COVID-19 patient for breaking quarantine in Naryn
Family of doctor died from coronavirus to get 1 million soms in Kyrgyzstan
15 doctors infected with coronavirus placed in private clinic for observation
740,000 meters of roads disinfected for a day in Kyrgyzstan
Two arrived from Pakistan residents of Naryn region diagnosed with coronavirus
Children's Infectious Diseases Department closed for disinfection in Osh
Nine coronavirus patients are in serious condition in Kyrgyzstan
At least 241 people infected with coronavirus are in hospitals of Kyrgyzstan
10 coronavirus patients recover in Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan
Number of infected with coronavirus close to 1.5 million people
Popular
69 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 69 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
Quarantine zone expanded in Bishkek Quarantine zone expanded in Bishkek
14 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 14 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
Another infected with coronavirus dies in Kyrgyzstan Another infected with coronavirus dies in Kyrgyzstan
8 April, Wednesday
18:37
EBRD to continue supporting projects in Kyrgyzstan despite global crisis EBRD to continue supporting projects in Kyrgyzstan des...
18:23
Criminal case opened against COVID-19 patient for breaking quarantine in Naryn
18:05
Family of doctor died from coronavirus to get 1 million soms in Kyrgyzstan
17:50
Kubatbek Boronov tells about negotiations with financial institutions
17:41
4,769 people returned to Kyrgyzstan by charter flights since March 20