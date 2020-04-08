Staff of Department of Osh Children's Hospital gets COVID-19 from one doctor

Doctor who was infected by his neighbor spread the virus at the Infectious Diseases Department of the Osh City Children’s Hospital. The First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov told at a briefing.

According to him, the Infectious Diseases Department of the Children’s City Hospital will be opened in two days.

«The doctor working in this hospital visited house of a neighbor, who returned from Umrah. The virus started spreading, but not all employees of the department got infected,» Kubatbek Boronov said.