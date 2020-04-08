Islamic Development Bank promises to assist Kyrgyzstan in fighting coronavirus

Telephone conversation took place today between the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov and the head of the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) Bandar M. Hajar.

According to the press service of the head of state, the parties discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral economic cooperation between the IDB and the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as measures to counter the spread of coronavirus.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov proposed to consider the possibility of assistance to Kyrgyzstan to mitigate the socio-economic consequences of the spread of coronavirus.

Bandar M. Hajar stressed that coronavirus is a serious challenge for the population and economies of all countries of the world. He assured that the IDB will consider the issue of providing appropriate support to the Kyrgyz Republic.