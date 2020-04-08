17:11
15 doctors infected with coronavirus placed in private clinic for observation

At least 15 doctors from the Children’s Infectious Diseases Hospital are under observation in Cardio Asia private clinic in Osh city. Press service of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

Management of the clinic agreed to hospitalize doctors infected with coronavirus and help with their treatment.

The Infectious Diseases Department of the Children’s City Hospital in the southern capital was closed for disinfection today. All its workers contracted coronavirus.

As of today, 32 medical workers have contracted coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan, 4 of them — in Bishkek, 20 — in Osh region, 7 — in Jalal-Abad, 1 — in Batken.
