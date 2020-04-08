17:11
Commandant of Bishkek asks to stay in self-isolation for two more weeks

Commandant of Bishkek, Almazbek Orozaliev, appealed to the residents of the city with a request to stay at home in self-isolation for the next two weeks.

«Ten new cases of the virus were detected over the past day in the capital. As I have said earlier, incubation period for those who contacted the first coronavirus infected from among arrived in the country is ending. We need to minimize contacts,» he said.

The commandant noted that everything that happens is the first and difficult experience and all Kyrgyzstanis need to be patient and just follow the recommendations of the Ministry of Health.

«The most important thing now is to minimize the spread of coronavirus. We can achieve this only by staying at home,» Almazbek Orozaliev told.

Recall, quarantine measures and the state of emergency in the capital have been introduced until April 15. If the situation does not stabilize, authorities can extend the state of emergency.

There are 270 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan. Four people have died.
