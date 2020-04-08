Two arrived from Pakistan residents of Naryn region diagnosed with coronavirus

Two residents of At-Bashi district of Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan, who returned from Pakistan, tested positive for coronavirus. The Minister of Health Sabirzhan Abdikarimov told at a briefing.

According to him, 19 people out of new 42 coronavirus cases, got infected outside the country.

«Coronavirus was confirmed in 9 arrived from abroad people in Bishkek, 8 — in Osh, 2 — in Naryn. All of them came from Moscow, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. Two residents of At-Bashi district came from Pakistan after daavat,» the minister said.

As of April 8, at least 42 new coronavirus cases were revealed in Kyrgyzstan. There are a total of 270 confirmed coronavirus cases in the country. Four people have died.