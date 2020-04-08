14:08
USD 84.87
EUR 91.60
RUB 1.11
English

U.S dollar falls by one more som in Kyrgyzstan for a day

U.S. dollar continues falling in Kyrgyzstan. During the day, it has depreciated from 80 tyiyns to 1.1 soms.

Today, the American currency is bought for 81.4-81.8 soms, and sold for 82.3-82.7 soms.

The nominal rate of the National Bank is 84,8713 soms.

The Russian ruble also depreciated a little. It is bought for 1.03-1.07 soms, and sold for 1.1-1.12 soms. The official exchange rate is 1,1108 soms.

Last week, the dollar exchange rate began to grow and reached the value of 85 soms. The National Bank conducted an intervention in order to smooth out the sharp fluctuations in the foreign exchange market.
link: https://24.kg/english/149524/
views: 16
Print
Related
U.S. dollar falls by 2 soms in Kyrgyzstan for two days
U.S. dollar declines in Kyrgyzstan
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar reaches 85 soms in Kyrgyzstan
U.S. dollar approaches 85 soms in Kyrgyzstan
U.S. dollar grows by 1 som for a day in Kyrgyzstan
U.S. dollar grows to 82 soms in Kyrgyzstan
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar grows by 3 soms in Kyrgyzstan
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar grows by 70-80 tyiyns in Kyrgyzstan
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar repeatedly grows in Kyrgyzstan
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar continues to fall in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
69 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 69 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
Quarantine zone expanded in Bishkek Quarantine zone expanded in Bishkek
14 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 14 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
Another infected with coronavirus dies in Kyrgyzstan Another infected with coronavirus dies in Kyrgyzstan
8 April, Wednesday
14:02
U.S dollar falls by one more som in Kyrgyzstan for a day U.S dollar falls by one more som in Kyrgyzstan for a da...
13:13
Eight Kyrgyzstanis held for violating visa rules in India
12:48
Nine coronavirus patients are in serious condition in Kyrgyzstan
12:34
At least 241 people infected with coronavirus are in hospitals of Kyrgyzstan
12:26
10 coronavirus patients recover in Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan