U.S dollar falls by one more som in Kyrgyzstan for a day

U.S. dollar continues falling in Kyrgyzstan. During the day, it has depreciated from 80 tyiyns to 1.1 soms.

Today, the American currency is bought for 81.4-81.8 soms, and sold for 82.3-82.7 soms.

The nominal rate of the National Bank is 84,8713 soms.

The Russian ruble also depreciated a little. It is bought for 1.03-1.07 soms, and sold for 1.1-1.12 soms. The official exchange rate is 1,1108 soms.

Last week, the dollar exchange rate began to grow and reached the value of 85 soms. The National Bank conducted an intervention in order to smooth out the sharp fluctuations in the foreign exchange market.