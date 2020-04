At least 241 people infected with coronavirus undergo inpatient treatment in Kyrgyzstan. The Minister of Health of the country Sabirzhan Abdikarimov told at a briefing.

According to him, 1,097 citizens are under observation, 439 are in home quarantine. «All contact persons are under supervision, we have sent the lists to law enforcement bodies and family doctors’ groups, who control them daily. We will monitor their movement,» the minister said.

As of today, there are 270 confirmed facts of coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. Four people have died.