Number of infected with coronavirus close to 1.5 million people

As of today, the number of people infected with the novel coronavirus has reached 1,430,141 globally. Online map developed by scientists says.

For a day, the figure grew by 82,465 people.

The highest number of the infected is in the USA (398,809), Spain (141,942), Italy (135,586), Germany (107,663), France (110,070) and Iran (62,589).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 184 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 300,000. During the day, the figure grew by 23,728 people.

At least 82,119 people died from the virus (growth by 7,312 people for a day), including 17,127 people — in Italy, 14,045 — in Spain and 10,328 — in France.

At least 270 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Kyrgyzstan, 697 cases — in Kazakhstan, 520 — in Uzbekistan. All these states have closed their borders to prevent spread of the virus.

The World Health Organization has announced the global outbreak of coronavirus a pandemic.