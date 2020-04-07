China reports no new deaths from coronavirus first time since January

China has reported zero new coronavirus deaths for the first time since January 2020. The National Health Commission of China says.

According to the agency, a total of 32 new cases of the disease were recorded throughout the country, all of them were arrivals from another countries. At least 30 new asymptomatic cases of COVID- 19 have also been reported.

Not a single new case of coronavirus was detected for a day in Hubei, which became the focus of coronavirus outbreak in December 2019.

Lifting of restrictions is to begin tomorrow in Wuhan, the PRC media report.

As of today, the number of people who got infected with the novel coronavirus is 1,347,676 people. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

The figure grew by 72,753 people for a day.