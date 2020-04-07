15:17
Repair of roads in Bishkek at expense of China’s grant to begin after quarantine

Repair of roads in Bishkek at the expense of a grant from China will begin after the end of quarantine. Mayor of the capital, Aziz Surakmatov, told at a briefing.

He reminded that an agreement was signed between the Bishkek City Hall and the Ministry of Commerce of China. «Construction of parks and bicycle lanes is ongoing through Bishkekasfalservice,» he added.

Recall, the second phase of the project is designed for two years. During this time, it is planned to build six bridges in Bishkek and repair 60 roads with a total length of more than 70 kilometers, half of the streets is located in residential areas.
