Negotiations with China over opening of borders for cargo traffic continue

Negotiations with China over opening of borders for freight traffic are ongoing. The Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Erkin Asrandiev told at a press conference.

According to him, a note had previously been sent to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China, a video meeting was held with participation of Vice Prime Ministers of the two countries. A new algorithm was developed and approved for heavy truck drivers at Torugart and Irkeshtam checkpoints, taking into account creation of conditions for Kyrgyz freight carriers.

There are 228 confirmed coronavirus cases as of today in Kyrgyzstan. Four people have died, ten recovered.
