Seven out of 12 newly infected with coronavirus in Osh - health care workers

At least seven out of 12 newly infected with coronavirus in Osh region are health care workers. The Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan, Sabirzhan Abdikarimov, told at a press conference.

According to him, four of them worked at an observation unit in Nookat district and contacted COVID-19 patients. Three more contacted an infected doctor.

«At least 23 recovered people have been discharged yesterday. Ten people out of the total number of infected are in serious condition. They were connected to oxygen devices,» Sabirzhan Abdikarimov told.

There are 228 confirmed coronavirus cases as of today in Kyrgyzstan. Four people have died.