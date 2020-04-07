12:14
USD 84.87
EUR 91.60
RUB 1.11
English

Seven out of 12 newly infected with coronavirus in Osh - health care workers

At least seven out of 12 newly infected with coronavirus in Osh region are health care workers. The Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan, Sabirzhan Abdikarimov, told at a press conference.

According to him, four of them worked at an observation unit in Nookat district and contacted COVID-19 patients. Three more contacted an infected doctor.

«At least 23 recovered people have been discharged yesterday. Ten people out of the total number of infected are in serious condition. They were connected to oxygen devices,» Sabirzhan Abdikarimov told.

There are 228 confirmed coronavirus cases as of today in Kyrgyzstan. Four people have died.
link: https://24.kg/english/149388/
views: 142
Print
Related
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 1.3 million people
At least 10 coronavirus patients in serious condition in Kyrgyzstan
PCR coronavirus tests delivered to Kyrgyzstan from Moscow, Minsk
12 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Kyrgyzstan
Disinfection tunnels installed in Bishkek
One more patient recovers from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Two more people die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
69 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
Number of infected with coronavirus grows by 72,000 people for a day
Coronavirus self-diagnosis hotline launched in Bishkek
Popular
69 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 69 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
Quarantine zone expanded in Bishkek Quarantine zone expanded in Bishkek
14 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 14 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
Quarantine zone expanded in Bishkek Quarantine zone expanded in Bishkek
7 April, Tuesday
12:06
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan instructs to provide all ATMs with cash National Bank of Kyrgyzstan instructs to provide all A...
11:51
Negotiations with China over opening of borders for cargo traffic continue
11:36
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 1.3 million people
11:08
Seven out of 12 newly infected with coronavirus in Osh - health care workers
10:58
At least 10 coronavirus patients in serious condition in Kyrgyzstan