At least 10 patients with coronavirus are in serious condition in Kyrgyzstan. The Minister of Health of the country, Sabirzhan Abdikarimov, told at a briefing.

According to him, they are not connected to a ventilator, they breathe oxygen.

In total, 201 people are hospitalized. There are 228 confirmed coronavirus cases as of today in Kyrgyzstan. Four people have died, ten have recovered.