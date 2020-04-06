Police find decomposed body in Issyk-Kul region near Khan-Teniri camp

Police discovered decomposed body of an unknown person in Issyk-Kul region, three kilometers from Khan- Teniri camp. Press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of the region reported.

«Particles of military camouflage clothes and yellow boots were found on the body during examination. A Vepr hunting rifle with 25 rounds was found next to the deceased. The fact was registered, relevant expert examinations were commissioned,» the department reported.

The police noted that it was impossible to say whether the body found in Enilchek mountains belongs to Sergei Smirnov without an expert opinion.

Recall, a man shot two people dead in Khan-Teniri camp and took an employee of the anti-plague station hostage on July 5, 2019 in Ak-Suu district of Issyk-Kul region. The next morning, Sergei Smirnov released the woman, she was not injured. He was put on the international wanted list, but the police dropped search for the suspect later.