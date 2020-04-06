Number of infected with coronavirus grows by 72,000 people for a day

Over the past day, the number of people infected with novel coronavirus has increased by 72,096. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

Up to date, 1,274,923 people are infected with coronavirus globally. At least 1,200,000 cases were registered outside China, and in the republic itself — 82,628.

The highest number of the infected is in the United States (337,620), Spain (131,646), Italy (128,948), Germany (100,123), France (93,780) and Iran (58,226).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 183 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 260,000 people. During the day, the figure grew by 13,361 people.

At least 69,479 people died from the virus (growth by 4,708 people per day), including 15,887 people — in Italy, 12,641 — in Spain and 8,078 — in France.

At least 147 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Kyrgyzstan, 584 cases — in Kazakhstan, 342 — in Uzbekistan. All these states have closed their borders to prevent spread of the virus.

The World Health Organization has announced the global outbreak of coronavirus a pandemic.