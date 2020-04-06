10:21
USD 84.87
EUR 91.65
RUB 1.10
English

Number of infected with coronavirus grows by 72,000 people for a day

Over the past day, the number of people infected with novel coronavirus has increased by 72,096. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

Up to date, 1,274,923 people are infected with coronavirus globally. At least 1,200,000 cases were registered outside China, and in the republic itself — 82,628.

The highest number of the infected is in the United States (337,620), Spain (131,646), Italy (128,948), Germany (100,123), France (93,780) and Iran (58,226).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 183 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 260,000 people. During the day, the figure grew by 13,361 people.

At least 69,479 people died from the virus (growth by 4,708 people per day), including 15,887 people — in Italy, 12,641 — in Spain and 8,078 — in France.

At least 147 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Kyrgyzstan, 584 cases — in Kazakhstan, 342 — in Uzbekistan. All these states have closed their borders to prevent spread of the virus.

The World Health Organization has announced the global outbreak of coronavirus a pandemic.

  • The new type of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was discovered in late December in the Chinese Wuhan city. The source of infection were animals that were sold on the local market.
link: https://24.kg/english/149277/
views: 59
Print
Related
Coronavirus self-diagnosis hotline launched in Bishkek
Health Ministry to conduct investigation on chief physician of Ala-Buka hospital
Quarantine zone expanded in Bishkek
Another infected with coronavirus dies in Kyrgyzstan
5 kits of test systems for PCR diagnostic of coronavirus delivered to Kyrgyzstan
Infected with coronavirus contacted 5,000 people in Kyrgyzstan
Five patients with coronavirus are in intensive care units in Kyrgyzstan
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 1.2 million people
21 coronavirus patients treated at Republican Infectious Diseases Hospital
Employees of forestry agencies join disinfection in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Five more coronavirus cases confirmed in Kyrgyzstan, 14 for 24 hours Five more coronavirus cases confirmed in Kyrgyzstan, 14 for 24 hours
14 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 14 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
Quarantine zone expanded in Bishkek Quarantine zone expanded in Bishkek
Another infected with coronavirus dies in Kyrgyzstan Another infected with coronavirus dies in Kyrgyzstan
6 April, Monday
10:08
Number of infected with coronavirus grows by 72,000 people for a day Number of infected with coronavirus grows by 72,000 peo...
09:59
Coronavirus self-diagnosis hotline launched in Bishkek
09:43
Kubatbek Boronov: We need to pay attention to newly built quarters
09:21
Health Ministry to conduct investigation on chief physician of Ala-Buka hospital
09:12
Kyrgyzstani dies in fire in Moscow
5 April, Sunday
15:58
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan tested for coronavirus after trip to south
14:47
Quarantine zone expanded in Bishkek
14:31
Four drivers from Kyrgyzstan hospitalized with coronavirus in Kazakhstan