Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan tested for coronavirus after trip to south

After a two-day trip to Osh and Jalal-Abad regions, express test for coronavirus was taken from the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev and 12 members of the delegation. Press service of the Government reported.

«Immediately after arrival in Bishkek, all members of the delegation, who arrived from the region with an unfavorable epidemiological situation, have been taken an express test for coronavirus. None of them tested positive. In order to minimize risks, they all were sent to home quarantine for three days,» the Cabinet noted.

The press service said that government officials who were involved in operational work on coordination of efforts in the fight against coronavirus infection have also been tested.

As of today, there are 147 confirmed coronavirus cases, 9 of them are medical workers in Kyrgyzstan. Two people died, 9 recovered.
