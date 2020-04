Five patients with coronavirus are in intensive care units in Kyrgyzstan. The Minister of Health Sabirzhan Abdikarimov told at a briefing.

According to him, one man was transferred to a ward in Jalal-Abad region. Two of five patients are on mechanical ventilation, three — on oxygen concentration.

As of today, there are 147 confirmed coronavirus cases, 9 of them are medical workers. One person died, 9 recovered.