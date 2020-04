Six of those infected with coronavirus are in intensive care units in Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Chief of the Emergency Response Center of the Ministry of Health Kasymbek Mambetov told at a briefing.

According to him, a 45-year-old man is on a mechanical ventilation in Osh. «A 59-year-old man in Nookat is in serious condition, the 63-year-old and 60-year-old women in Osh are in serious condition, and the 60-year-old woman in Naryn is in serious condition. At the same time, condition of the 33-year-old man in Jalal-Abad improved,» Kasymbek Mambetov told.

Nine doctors have contracted coronavirus.

As of today, there are 144 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan, one person died, six recovered. At least 2,200 people contacted the infected.