Number of infected with coronavirus grows by almost 84,400 people for a day

Over the past day, the number of people infected with novel coronavirus has increased by 83,680. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

Up to date, 1,099,389 people are infected with coronavirus globally. At least 1,000,000 cases were registered outside China, and in the republic itself — 82,518.

The highest number of the infected is in the United States (277,953), Italy (119,827), Spain (119,199), Germany (91,159), France (65,202) and Iran (53,383).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 181 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 226,000 people. During the day, the figure grew by 15,194 people.

At least 58,901 people died from the virus (growth by 5,832 people per day), including 14,681 people — in Italy, 11,198 — in Spain and 6,507 — in France.

At least 144 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Kyrgyzstan, 464 cases — in Kazakhstan, 227 — in Uzbekistan. All these states have closed their borders to prevent spread of the virus.

The World Health Organization has announced the global outbreak of coronavirus a pandemic.

  • The new type of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was discovered in late December in the Chinese Wuhan city. The source of infection were animals that were sold on the local market.
