IT headquarters develop digital platforms for coronavirus situation monitoring

Emergency IT headquarters under the State Communications Committee of Kyrgyzstan has developed and launched a number of digital products. Chairman of the State Committee for Information Technologies and Communications Dastan Dogoev told at a briefing.

According to him, they include Internet resources with the latest available information on the situation with coronavirus in the country; a resource that allows an initial self-diagnosis of a citizen who has symptoms of concern; a product that tracks the impact of the virus on the global economy, including indicators of Kyrgyzstan; chat bots that provide information on frequently asked questions about coronavirus, and other platforms.

As of today, there are 144 confirmed coronavirus cases, one person died, six people recovered. At least 2,200 people contacted the infected.