Department for coronavirus patients opened at National Phthisiology Center

A specialized department for patients with COVID-19 has been opened at the National Phthisiology Center. The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

«The decision was made due to the fact that the center has extensive experience in work with an infectious disease — tuberculosis. We have prepared a building isolated from the main building in compliance with all necessary infection control measures,» Bolot Maikanaev, Director of the center, noted.

The medical institution told that patients will come in from one entrance, and employees — from another.

«This is the most important requirement for infection control. Wards for seriously ill patients are separated from those where patients with a milder form of the disease will stay. A resuscitation ward with two intensive care places with mechanical ventilation and one ward for severe patients, which will be watched by resuscitation doctors, are equipped,» Elena Zhdanova, head of the department said.

In total, the special department is ready to accept 38 patients. The wards have everything necessary for a long isolated stay: separate bathroom, refrigerator, TV. Food will be brought in disposable dishes.

«The conditions were created not only for patients, but also for health care workers. All of them are trained in ensuring their safety and the safety of colleagues when working with patients with coronavirus. In addition, in order to protect personnel from the so-called «professional burnout» associated with work in isolation, psychological support сlasses have been held,» the department noted.

As of today, there are 144 confirmed coronavirus cases, one person died, six people recovered. At least 2,200 people contacted the infected.
