USAID: Kyrgyzstan - model of openness of fight against coronavirus epidemic

USAID Central Asia Health and Education Office Director Joshua Karnes praised the work of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan on combatting the coronavirus epidemic. He stated this at a briefing yesterday.

The Government of the Kyrgyz Republic is a role model. Joshua Karnes

«They are openly working with donors and the public. I understand that it is difficult to work when there is no access to the latest information on the coronavirus, but the Cabinet does everything for this,» he said.

Joshua Karnes also noted that it is difficult to say with certainty when COVID-19 pandemic in Central Asia will peak, and warned against quarantine removal.

As of today, there are 130 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan, one person died, five people recovered. At least 2,200 people contacted with the infected.