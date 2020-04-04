11:09
USD 84.87
EUR 91.65
RUB 1.10
English

USAID: Kyrgyzstan - model of openness of fight against coronavirus epidemic

USAID Central Asia Health and Education Office Director Joshua Karnes praised the work of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan on combatting the coronavirus epidemic. He stated this at a briefing yesterday.

The Government of the Kyrgyz Republic is a role model.

Joshua Karnes

«They are openly working with donors and the public. I understand that it is difficult to work when there is no access to the latest information on the coronavirus, but the Cabinet does everything for this,» he said.

Joshua Karnes also noted that it is difficult to say with certainty when COVID-19 pandemic in Central Asia will peak, and warned against quarantine removal.

As of today, there are 130 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan, one person died, five people recovered. At least 2,200 people contacted with the infected.
link: https://24.kg/english/149104/
views: 107
Print
Related
USAID allocates 66 million soms to combat coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
USA and WHO donate coronavirus protection means to Kyrgyzstan
Успешное развитие. Как в Ноокате внедрили новый способ очистки улиц
Школы Кыргызстана получили новые книги-тренажеры. Чем они уникальны?
USAID запускает кампанию, чтобы отметить успехи кыргызстанцев
U.S. Embassy to assist in advanced training of teachers in Kyrgyzstan
U.S. Government grants more than 100,000 books to schools of Kyrgyzstan
Anyone with TB can be cured in Kyrgyzstan
Первая МФК и USAID объединяют усилия для поддержки предпринимателей
USAID allocates $ 22.7 mln for development of small, medium-sized business
Popular
13 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 13 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstanis to be fined for breaking curfew, not wearing face mask Kyrgyzstanis to be fined for breaking curfew, not wearing face mask
Commandant of Bishkek toughens restrictive measures Commandant of Bishkek toughens restrictive measures
Four more coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan Four more coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
4 April, Saturday
10:38
Nine doctors contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan Nine doctors contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
10:29
14 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
10:22
34-year-old woman recovers from coronavirus in Batken
10:17
Number of fires decreases in Kyrgyzstan
10:05
Woman falls out of fourth floor window in Bishkek
3 April, Friday
18:06
28 doctors get infected with coronavirus in Kazakhstan
17:58
Asian Development Bank to allocate $ 200,000 to Kyrgyzstan
17:51
Quarantine zone expanded in Bishkek
17:44
ADB promises Kyrgyzstan to help mitigate crisis