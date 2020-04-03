National Bank of Kyrgyzstan intervenes in foreign exchange market

Rising U.S. dollar forced the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan to enter the foreign exchange market with intervention. Official website of the bank says.

A total of $ 10 million were sold with settlements on the date of the transaction and $ 4.2 million — with settlements other than the date of the transaction. This is the eighth intervention with sale of dollars since the beginning of the year. In total, $ 210.4 million have been sold on the market.

The dollar fluctuations began on March 19. The currency has almost reached the value of 85 soms. At the same time, the National Bank considers the situation in the foreign exchange market as relatively stable.