09:16
USD 84.90
EUR 92.70
RUB 1.09
English

National Bank of Kyrgyzstan intervenes in foreign exchange market

Rising U.S. dollar forced the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan to enter the foreign exchange market with intervention. Official website of the bank says.

A total of $ 10 million were sold with settlements on the date of the transaction and $ 4.2 million — with settlements other than the date of the transaction. This is the eighth intervention with sale of dollars since the beginning of the year. In total, $ 210.4 million have been sold on the market.

The dollar fluctuations began on March 19. The currency has almost reached the value of 85 soms. At the same time, the National Bank considers the situation in the foreign exchange market as relatively stable.
link: https://24.kg/english/148985/
views: 40
Print
Related
U.S. dollar growth: National Bank considers situation as relatively stable
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan to grant loans to commercial banks in soms
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan suspends personal reception of citizens
Business activity declines in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyz som depreciates by 22.14 percent since beginning of 2020
National Bank continues to sell dollars on foreign exchange market
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan urges to observe hygiene rules after using cash
National Bank: Kyrgyzstan has no deficit of dollars and any other currency
National Bank tells about situation on currency market of Kyrgyzstan
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan spends $ 86 mln on interventions in 2020
Popular
China announces end of epidemic China announces end of epidemic
13 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 13 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstanis to be fined for breaking curfew, not wearing face mask Kyrgyzstanis to be fined for breaking curfew, not wearing face mask
Infected with coronavirus include 9 children, 2 - under 12 months in Kyrgyzstan Infected with coronavirus include 9 children, 2 - under 12 months in Kyrgyzstan
3 April, Friday
09:13
First infected with coronavirus dies in Nookat First infected with coronavirus dies in Nookat
09:05
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan intervenes in foreign exchange market
2 April, Thursday
18:41
1.3 million square meters of territory disinfected in Kyrgyzstan
18:16
Kyrgyzstan introduces nationwide distance learning from April 8
17:03
European Union to consider assistance options for Kyrgyzstan
16:48
Three Kyrgyzstanis tested positive for coronavirus in Pakistan
16:36
Akun company suspends production of flour