Two sellers fined for basic products overpricing

At least 54 warrants were issued, 2 administrative fines were imposed for overpricing of food products. The State Agency of Antimonopoly Regulation of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Materials on 23 such facts were sent to the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes. Monitoring of prices for basic food products is carried out in shopping centers, bazaars and stores.

The fine for overpricing for individuals is 1,000 soms, for legal entities — 5,000.

Recall, Kyrgyzstan set maximum level of wholesale and retail prices for bread, pasta, sunflower and cottonseed oil, sugar, eggs, beef, lamb and pork.