1.8 million people may be left without work due to coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

At least 1.8 million people may be left without work in Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus. The Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Development Aliza Soltonbekova told at a press conference.

According to her, the ministry prepared calculations on the amount of funds needed to provide assistance. But these are not benefits, but allocation of food products.

“There are many people who previously worked on licenses, fed their families. We have estimates of food needs per person,” she said.

The deputy minister added that earlier the government allocated flour precisely in view of the fact that the lists would include citizens, who were left without work.    

As of today, there are 111 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan. A state of emergency and curfew were imposed in the territory of Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region.
