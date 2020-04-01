Coronavirus pandemic: EAEU to ban export of food products

The Eurasian Economic Commission is launching a second package of measures in connection with the spread of COVID-19. This decision was made following a meeting of the EEC Board.

In particular, a temporary ban on the export of certain types of food products from the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union will be imposed. They include onions, garlic, turnips, rye, rice, buckwheat, millet, cereals, wholemeal flour and granules from cereal grains, decorticated buckwheat, prepared foods from buckwheat, crushed and uncrushed soybeans and sunflower seeds.

Export of the products is prohibited until June 30, 2020.

The decision of the EEC Board will enter into force 10 days after its publication on the website of the Eurasian Economic Commission.

«The ban will provide the population with a sufficient amount of such goods during an aggravation of the sanitary and epidemiological situation,» the commission stressed.

Earlier, by an EEC decision, means, diagnostic reagents, certain types of medical equipment and materials were exempted from customs duties during import into the territory of the EAEU. Import with exemption from import duty is carried out on the basis of confirmation of their intended use by national authorized bodies in the field of health care. The exemption from payment of import customs duties is valid until September 30.

In addition, a temporary ban has been introduced on the export of personal protective equipment, disinfectants, medical supplies and materials from the EAEU. These products also include cotton wool, gauze, bandages, masks, half masks, respirator masks, respirators, filters for personal respiratory protection means, safety glasses, disinfectants, shoe covers, certain types of clothing and clothing accessories, gloves.

«Decisions related to response measures to the spread of coronavirus will be discussed on an extraordinary basis and will enter into force 10 days from the date of their publication on the EEC website. Work continues on supplementing the lists of goods that will be imported into the union duty free. They may include essential goods, food products, raw materials and components critical for individual industries. It is planned to discuss such an additional list at the meeting of the EEC Council on April 3,» the commission said.

As of today, there are 111 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan. A state of emergency and curfew were imposed in the territory of Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region.