English

Residents protest against opening of coronavirus observation unit in Issyk-Kul

Residents of Mayak village in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan held a rally against opening of an observation unit in the village. Law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency.

Earlier, local authorities stated that they would place people who had contact with patients with coronavirus in a children’s summer camp.

«People are afraid that the villagers may get infected. Citizens have been promised to cancel the initiative to create the observation unit,» they said.

The Internal Affairs Department of Issyk-Kul region confirmed the information about the rally to 24.kg news agency. According to police, all the villagers dispersed after awareness-raising activities.

As of today, there are 111 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan. A state of emergency and curfew were imposed in the territory of Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region.
