Kyrgyzstanis to be fined for breaking curfew, not wearing face mask

Kyrgyzstanis should keep in mind measures of administrative responsibility for violation of the state of emergency. Press service of the Government of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The Cabinet of Ministers reminded that the Commandant of Bishkek Almaz Orozaliev signed an order to impose a number of prohibitions on the movement of people and personal vehicles around the city without urgent need, except a number of cases.

Residents of the city will face administrative responsibility for failure to comply with the order.

According to Article 82 of the Code of Violations, disobedience to a lawful demand of an employee of internal affairs bodies, who is responsible for protecting public order, entails a fine of 3,000 soms for individuals, 13,000 — for legal entities.

Violation of the state of emergency when leaving a house during the daytime entails a fine of 3,000 soms for individuals, 13,000 — for legal entities.

For breaking the curfew, persons are detained by the police or military patrols until it ends, people without documents — until they are identified, but not more than for three days. Detainees may be subjected to personal searches, searches of belongings and vehicles. This violation entails a fine of 3,000 soms for individuals, 13,000 — for legal entities.

Wearing no face mask in public places, according to the Code of Violations, entails a fine of 1,000 soms for individuals and 5,000 soms — for legal entities.

Criminal liability is provided for blackmailing, threats of violence against doctors, medical staff, police, military patrols.

Use of violence not dangerous to life and health, or threat of violence that is dangerous to life and health, is punishable by a fine or imprisonment.

In case of consequences in form of infecting people with coronavirus due to non-compliance with the quarantine regime, observation, evasion of treatment, concealment of information about the disease, according to the Code of Misconduct, intentional or reckless violation of the sanitary and epidemiological rules, which caused, through negligence, less serious harm to health, is punished by a fine: for minors — from 15,000 to 25,000 soms, for other individuals — from 30,000 to 60,000 soms with deprivation of the right to hold certain posts or engage in certain activities.

According to Article 280 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic, intentional or reckless violation of sanitary and epidemiological rules, which caused a mass disease, poisoning of people or other serious harm, is punishable by a fine: for minors — from 80,000 to 100,000 soms, for other individuals — from 180,000 up to 220,000 soms or by imprisonment: for minors — from one year and six months to two years and six months, for other individuals — from two years and six months to five years with the deprivation of the right to hold certain posts or engage in certain activities for up to two years.