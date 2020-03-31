Security Council of Kyrgyzstan discusses problems due to coronavirus

«Ensuring food security and care for citizens is as important as the fight against coronavirus and protection of public health,» the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov said at a meeting of the Security Council in a narrow format with participation of heads of state bodies of the country.

Participants of the meeting discussed toughening of measures aimed at preventing the further spread of coronavirus and ensuring food security.

The head of state noted that along with other countries affected by the spread of coronavirus, Kyrgyzstan also takes preventive and protective measures. He recalled that, based on constitutional law, an emergency situation regime was introduced, and then a state of emergency was imposed on the territory of some cities and districts.

«As international experience shows, limitation of mutual contacts between people reduces further spread of the disease. We see that our citizens comply with quarantine rules, their movement has significantly reduced. The fact that people do not leave their homes and are sympathetic to the situation is a great help to doctors. This is one of the ways to prevent further spread of the infection,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed.

He noted that the Kyrgyz Republic, like all states of the world, suffers greatly from an economic point of view in this situation.

«Great damage is being done to business. We have many compatriots who earn on their daily work and feed their families. We have citizens from socially vulnerable groups. They need support. We all see and understand the situation. We are grateful to entrepreneurs and those people who, having an opportunity, help their fellow villagers locally in this situation,» the president noted, adding that the government is required to take prompt actions in this direction.

«The necessary protective equipment, working conditions, wages, bonuses must be continuously provided in full,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.