Number of infected with coronavirus grows by 63,400 people for a day

Over the past day, the number of people infected with novel coronavirus has increased by 63,420. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

Up to date, 785,709 people are infected with coronavirus globally. At least 782,400 cases were registered outside China, and in the republic itself — 82,240.

The highest number of the infected is in the United States (164,274), Italy (101,739), Spain (87,956), Germany (66,885), France (45,170) and Iran (41,495).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 178 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 165,000 people. During the day, the figure grew by 13,936 people.

At least 37,686 people died from the virus (growth by 3,718 people per day), including 11,591 people — in Italy, 7,716 — in Spain and 3,187 — in Hubei.

At least 94 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Kyrgyzstan, 308 cases — in Kazakhstan, 149 — in Uzbekistan. All these states have closed their borders to prevent spread of the virus.

The World Health Organization has announced the global outbreak of coronavirus a pandemic.

  • The new type of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was discovered in late December in the Chinese Wuhan city. The source of infection were animals that were sold on the local market.
