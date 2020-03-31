At least 1,442 citizens returned from Russia to Kyrgyzstan

At least 1,442 citizens of Kyrgyzstan have been returned from Russia, including those who arrived in transit from Thailand, the USA, France, the Dominican Republic, Bulgaria, Vietnam, Poland and other countries. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to the ministry, in the conditions of limitation of regular air communication with Russia, flights to Bishkek and Osh from Moscow, St. Petersburg, Novosibirsk, Yekaterinburg, Surgut and Irkutsk were operated from March 20 to March 30.

Communication is maintained with compatriots who are being treated with suspected coronavirus.

«Employees of the ministry and Consulates of the Kyrgyz Republic in Moscow, Novosibirsk, Yekaterinburg, Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Ankara, Istanbul, Abu Dhabi, Dubai and other cities of foreign countries continue to conduct awareness-rising work among compatriots and assist our citizens on the spot, including providing with meals and accommodation,» the Foreign Ministry said.

There are 94 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan as of today. Three of the infected are in serious condition, three people recovered.

A state of emergency and curfew were imposed in the territory of Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region.