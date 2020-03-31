11:12
Coronavirus: Passport control introduced in Moskovsky district of Bishkek

Quarantine was announced and passport control was introduced in Moskovsky district of Bishkek. Head of the district of the capital Omur Nogoev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, residents are also prohibited from moving around the district from 19.00 to 7.00. The exception is freight carriers, as well as citizens involved in agriculture.

«Such measures are introduced in order to prevent spread of coronavirus in the district. Police officers will check passports. There are a lot of those who go to visit each other in Moskovsky district, some people go outside, to water reservoirs. We ask to stay at home and not to go outside without need, because this can affect the health of citizens,» Omur Nogoev said.

There are 94 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan as of today. Three of the infected are in serious condition, three people recovered.

A state of emergency and curfew were imposed in the territory of Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region.
