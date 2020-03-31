50.96 mln soms transferred to account for fight against coronavirus

At least 50,969 million soms have been transferred to the account for fight against coronavirus. The First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov told at a press conference.

According to him, distribution of the money will be open and transparent.

«We have developed a website, which will show from whom the money was received, how much and what it was spent on. A commission for distribution of the funds has been created. It included deputies of the Parliament, specialists from relevant ministries, public figures,» Kubatbek Boronov said.

There are 94 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan as of today. Three of the infected are in serious condition, three people recovered.

A state of emergency and curfew were imposed in the territory of Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region.