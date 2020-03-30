Over 3,800 citizens cannot return to Kyrgyzstan from 45 countries

More than 3,800 Kyrgyzstanis from 45 countries of the world want to return to their homeland. Press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Citizens of Kyrgyzstan are in Europe, Asia, North America. Most of the Kyrgyzstanis are in Russia, the UAE and Turkey. «The governments of these countries have also suspended flights with all countries, like many others,» the ministry said.

«Three citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic are currently in Saudi Arabia. They were supposed to return on March 12 with groups of pilgrims, but were left there in connection with hospitalization of one of them. The Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Saudi Arabia maintains contact with them,» the Foreign Ministry stressed.

There are 94 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan as of today. Three of the infected are in serious condition, three people recovered.

A state of emergency and curfew were imposed in the territory of Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region.