Infected with coronavirus include 9 children, 2 - under 12 months in Kyrgyzstan

There are 94 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan, including nine children — under 15 years old, two — under 12 months. The Republican Emergency Response Center to combat COVID-19 reported.

According to the center, 4 people are at the age from 16 to 19; 29 — at the age from 20 to 35; 23 — at the age from 35 to 55, and 29 — over 55 years old.

There are 94 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan as of today. Three of the infected are in serious condition, three people recovered.

A state of emergency and curfew were imposed in the territory of Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region.