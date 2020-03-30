18:27
USD 80.20
EUR 88.31
RUB 1.03
English

Kyrgyzstan to buy medicine for coronavirus in Russia, if any

Kyrgyzstan will buy Russian medicine for coronavirus, if it proves its effectiveness. The Minister of Health Kosmosbek Cholponbaev said at a press conference, answering journalists’ questions.

According to him, information appeared in the media that Russian scientists have developed a medicine for coronavirus.

«I instructed the Medicines Department to study the issue. We contacted our Russian colleagues. According to them, the medicine is being tested, it is used in the treatment of patients in the country. If it is effective, we will purchase it,» the minister said.

There are 94 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan as of today. Three of the infected are in serious condition, three people recovered.

A state of emergency and curfew were imposed in the territory of Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region.
link: https://24.kg/english/148574/
views: 38
Print
Related
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Health Ministry cancels planned surgeries
Health Minister: Domestic infecting with coronavirus began in Kyrgyzstan
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Ten new cases registered in Suzak district
Ministry of Health tells about first recovered from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Second team of doctors sent to south of country
Ten more infected with coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan
First patents recover from coronavirus in Jalal-Abad region
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 700,000 people
Infected with coronavirus in Chui region - residents of Kok-Zhar village
China announces end of epidemic
Popular
China announces end of epidemic China announces end of epidemic
26 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan 26 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan
14 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan 14 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan
Foreigners to be able to leave Kyrgyzstan without exit visas until May 1 Foreigners to be able to leave Kyrgyzstan without exit visas until May 1
30 March, Monday
18:15
Kyrgyzstan to buy medicine for coronavirus in Russia, if any Kyrgyzstan to buy medicine for coronavirus in Russia, i...
17:57
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Health Ministry cancels planned surgeries
17:52
Commandant’s office of Bishkek issues passes in three colors
17:42
Vice Prime Minister promises to return all Kyrgyzstanis to homeland
17:25
Health Minister: Domestic infecting with coronavirus began in Kyrgyzstan