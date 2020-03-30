Kyrgyzstan to buy medicine for coronavirus in Russia, if any

Kyrgyzstan will buy Russian medicine for coronavirus, if it proves its effectiveness. The Minister of Health Kosmosbek Cholponbaev said at a press conference, answering journalists’ questions.

According to him, information appeared in the media that Russian scientists have developed a medicine for coronavirus.

«I instructed the Medicines Department to study the issue. We contacted our Russian colleagues. According to them, the medicine is being tested, it is used in the treatment of patients in the country. If it is effective, we will purchase it,» the minister said.

There are 94 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan as of today. Three of the infected are in serious condition, three people recovered.

A state of emergency and curfew were imposed in the territory of Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region.