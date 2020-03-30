Commandant’s office of Bishkek issues passes in three colors

Commandant’s office of Bishkek issues special passes in three colors. The Minister of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Kashkar Dzhunushaliev told at a briefing.

According to him, the blue pass gives the right to round-the-clock movement in the city. Red one gives the right to travel by car and on foot from 7.00 to 20.00.

«Yellow passes are issued to the organizations and departments, as well as for the movement of citizens who work at medical institutions and banks,» Kashkar Dzhunushaliev told.

There are 94 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan as of today. Three of the infected are in serious condition, three people recovered.

A state of emergency and curfew were imposed in the territory of Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region.