Vice Prime Minister promises to return all Kyrgyzstanis to homeland

Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov promised to return all Kyrgyzstanis who got stuck in other countries to their homeland. He stated this at a briefing.

According to the official, the Kyrgyz Republic does not abandon compatriots. First of all, people from Russia, who have purchased tickets, will be transported. Earlier, passengers who got stuck at Novosibirsk airport complained that they could not return home.

According to them, the Consulate General told them that there were not enough coronavirus test kits and places in observation units in the country. The Vice Prime Minister assured that the information was not true.

At least 402 passengers arrived in the republic by charter flights from Moscow on March 29.

There are 94 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan as of today. Three of the infected are in serious condition, three people recovered.

A state of emergency and curfew were imposed in the territory of Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region.