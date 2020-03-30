Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Ten new cases registered in Suzak district

All ten new patients with coronavirus were registered in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan. The First Deputy Prime Minister of the country, Kubatbek Boronov, told at a press conference.

According to him, coronavirus tests were taken from 13,302 people, 7,096 people of them tested negative.

«Up to date, the number of infected is 94 people. At least 50 of them are in Jalal-Abad region, 24 — in Osh region, 3 — in Chui region, 1 — in Batken region, 8 — in Osh city, 7 — in Bishkek, and 1, 459 people are under observation,» Kubatbek Boronov told.

There are 94 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan. Three of the infected are in serious condition.

A state of emergency and curfew were imposed in the territory of Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region.