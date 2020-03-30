Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan to provide assistance to citizens in need

The state, in collaboration with business and civil society, will provide assistance to the needy families in the form of food packages. The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev told.

According to the Prime Minister, the Cabinet of Ministers is launching large-scale work and mobilizes all resources to assist citizens during the state of emergency.

«We are approached by business representatives and caring citizens, who are ready to provide all possible assistance to low-income and large families. We need to quickly develop a transparent and effective algorithm for the interaction of state bodies, local government, business and civil society to provide assistance to low-income citizens. Food packages will consist of non-perishable essentials. At the first stage, assistance will be provided to residents of Bishkek and Osh, where economic activity is significantly limited and many families are left without sources of income,» Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said.

In the future, as the head of the Cabinet promised, the assistance mechanism will be implemented in all regions of the country. At least 10,000 tons of flour are allocated from the material reserves fund, which will be distributed among low-income families.

All the necessary information will be available on the website www.help.covid.kg .

For higher efficiency and compliance with hygiene standards, business and civil society representatives, who would like to help those in need, are invited to purchase food packages instead of transferring money, which they can send to destination points with the help of volunteers.

The Prime Minister instructed to ensure clear, transparent and well-coordinated work of all the structures involved, in order to better the lot of the people, who find themselves in difficult life situations due to the introduction of the state of emergency.

Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev noted that it was necessary to strictly comply with all safety requirements, both in relation to food products, and in relation to all those involved in this work.

Up to date, there are 94 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan. Three of the infected are in serious condition.

A state of emergency and curfew were imposed in the territory of Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region.