Ministry of Health tells about first recovered from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

First patients who recovered from coronavirus have been registered in Kyrgyzstan. Three patients are being prepared for discharge at the Jalal-Abad Regional Combined Hospital. Press center of the Ministry of Health informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the ministry, the recovered — two women, 46 and 48, and a man, 66.

«PCR test for coronavirus showed a negative result. Their condition is satisfactory,» the ministry reported.

Up to date, there are 94 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan. Three of the infected are in serious condition.

A state of emergency and curfew were imposed in the territory of Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region.