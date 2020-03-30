Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Second team of doctors sent to south of country

The second team of doctors was sent to the southern regions of Kyrgyzstan. Press center of the Ministry of Health reported.

The specialists voluntarily expressed a desire to take part in anti-epidemiological and therapeutic measures in the foci of coronavirus infection in Jalal-Abad, Osh and Batken regions. They will stay there for a month.

«The Ministry of Health fully provided the volunteers with all the necessary personal protective equipment and food for the entire duration of the trip. All expenses associated with the business trip, as well as additional payments, salary at the main place of work, will be financed in accordance with the legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as from the epidemiological fund,» the ministry reported.

Up to date, there are 94 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan. Three of the infected are in serious condition.

A state of emergency and curfew were imposed in the territory of Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region.