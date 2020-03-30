10:50
USD 80.20
EUR 88.31
RUB 1.03
English

Jack Ma Foundation to assist Kyrgyzstan in fight against coronavirus

Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation will assist seven countries in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Reuters reports.

The list includes Uzbekistan, Bhutan, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan and Vietnam.

«They will receive a total of 1.7 million face masks, 165,000 test kits, as well as protective clothing and medical equipment, including fans and forehead thermometers,» the media outlet says.

Jack Ma is a well-known Chinese entrepreneur, founder and the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Alibaba Group.

There are 84 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan as of today.

A state of emergency and curfew were imposed in the territory of Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region.
link: https://24.kg/english/148465/
views: 133
Print
Related
China announces end of epidemic
272 mobile teams of doctors monitor quarantined in Kyrgyzstan
Arab charitable foundations to assist Kyrgyzstan in fight against coronavirus
3.5 mln soms transferred to special account of Osh City Hall to fight COVID-19
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: 8,224 people under supervision of doctors
Number of infected with coronavirus grows by 67,500 people for a day
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Three patients are in serious condition
26 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan
Coronavirus pandemic: Russia completely closes its borders
Doctors to get 46,360 soms for work in quarantine zones in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
26 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan 26 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan
14 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan 14 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan
Foreigners to be able to leave Kyrgyzstan without exit visas until May 1 Foreigners to be able to leave Kyrgyzstan without exit visas until May 1
Kyrgyzstan’s Government counts on stabilization of situation within 3 months Kyrgyzstan’s Government counts on stabilization of situation within 3 months
30 March, Monday
10:13
China announces end of epidemic China announces end of epidemic
10:00
272 mobile teams of doctors monitor quarantined in Kyrgyzstan
09:50
Arab charitable foundations to assist Kyrgyzstan in fight against coronavirus
09:26
Staff reshuffle takes place at Bishkek City Hall
09:17
Jack Ma Foundation to assist Kyrgyzstan in fight against coronavirus
29 March, Sunday
15:50
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: 8,224 people under supervision of doctors
15:41
Kyrgyzstanis stuck at Novosibirsk airport go on hunger strike
14:26
Migrants left without work: 400 Kyrgyzstanis leave Moscow for Bishkek