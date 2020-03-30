Jack Ma Foundation to assist Kyrgyzstan in fight against coronavirus

Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation will assist seven countries in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Reuters reports.

The list includes Uzbekistan, Bhutan, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan and Vietnam.

«They will receive a total of 1.7 million face masks, 165,000 test kits, as well as protective clothing and medical equipment, including fans and forehead thermometers,» the media outlet says.

Jack Ma is a well-known Chinese entrepreneur, founder and the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Alibaba Group.

There are 84 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan as of today.

A state of emergency and curfew were imposed in the territory of Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region.