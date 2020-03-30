09:19
3.5 mln soms transferred to special account of Osh City Hall to fight COVID-19

At least 3,475,934 soms have been transferred to a special account of the Osh City Hall to combat coronavirus. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

These are transfers of private entrepreneurs, construction companies, enterprises and institutions, institutions of higher education (one-day salary of employees).

«Control over the funds is carried out by a specially created commission, which includes law enforcement officers, representatives of business, non-governmental organizations, the civil sector and government officials of relevant departments,» the center said.

There are 84 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan.

A state of emergency and curfew were imposed in the territory of Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region.
link: https://24.kg/english/148461/
