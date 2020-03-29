16:35
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: 8,224 people under supervision of doctors

As of today, 4,886 people are in observation under supervision of doctors. The Deputy Chief of the Emergency Response Center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan, Kasymbek Mambetov, told at a briefing.

According to him, 3,338 people are in home quarantine.

At least 26 new cases of coronavirus were reported today in Kyrgyzstan.

There are 84 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. A state of emergency and curfew were imposed in the territory of Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region.
