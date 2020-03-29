Number of infected with coronavirus grows by 67,500 people for a day

Over the past day, the number of people infected with novel coronavirus has increased by 67,537. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

Up to date, 664,608 people are infected with coronavirus in the world. At least 660,700 cases were registered outside China, and in the republic itself — 82,057.

The highest number of the infected is in the United States (124,377), Italy (92,472), Spain (73,235), Germany (57,695), France (38,105) and Iran (35,408).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 177 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus has reached 140,156 people. During the day, the figure grew by 8,458 people.

At least 30,846 people died from the virus (growth by 3,486 people per day), including 10,023 people — in Italy, 5,982 — in Spain and 3,182 — in Hubei.

At least 84 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Kyrgyzstan, 228 cases — in Kazakhstan, 104 — in Uzbekistan. All these states have closed their borders to prevent spread of the virus.

The World Health Organization has announced the global outbreak of coronavirus a pandemic.